A Medicare urgent care clinic and a raft of sport and recreation facility upgrades were among the election promises delivered upon for Cessnock in last Tuesday's federal budget.
As promised by Labor during the federal election campaign, 50 urgent care clinics will be rolled out across the country, including one in Cessnock.
The clinics are designed to ease pressure on hospital emergency departments by providing care for urgent but non-life threatening health issues - such as sprains and broken bones, cuts, wounds, insect bites and minor burns - seven days a week, with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.
The federal government is providing $235 million for the 50 clinics, including $100 million to co-develop and pilot innovative models with states and territories to improve care pathways and inform the program roll-out.
"After almost a decade of the former government's cuts and neglect, it has never been harder to see a doctor at short notice," health minister Mark Butler said.
"This will make it easier for locals to see a doctor, and let our hospitals focus on more serious cases."
Consultation is taking place with the health sector, Primary Health Networks and the state government to confirm the exact location of the Cessnock clinic, which will be established as part of an existing GP clinic or community health centre and is expected to be operational from 2023-24.
Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi said the Cessnock clinic will fill a "major gap" in primary health care in the electorate.
"Getting access to health care is at the top of the list of concerns when I talk to locals in the Hunter electorate," Mr Repacholi said.
"This clinic will help with minor emergencies, like when your kid falls off their skateboard and breaks their arm or you have a very deep cut that needs stitching."
Mr Repacholi said the federal budget has delivered more than $400 million worth of projects to the Hunter electorate (which encompasses parts of the Cessnock and Lake Macquarie local government areas and the Singleton and Muswellbrook shires).
Cessnock City Council will receive $1 million for the Cessnock Regional Skate Park, $500,000 for the Carmichael Park BMX facility at Bellbird and $373,000 for a lighting upgrade at Cessnock Sportsground.
More than half of Hunter's budget allocation will go towards the Muswellbrook bypass ($268.8 million) while other key projects across the electorate include $10.5 million for the Muswellbrook town centre upgrade, $3 million for Singleton's Alroy Oval Precinct and $56 million for Mandalong Road upgrades in Lake Macquarie.
Mr Repacholi said it is a responsible budget that delivers targeted cost-of-living relief, invests in the Hunter's future, and delivers on Labor's election commitments.
"I was elected to be a strong voice for the Hunter and the government has certainly heard me," Mr Repacholi said.
"It's great to have a government that delivers on its promises and delivers for the regions.
"This is a great start for the Hunter electorate, and I will continue to fight for our fair share."
On the Paterson side of the Cessnock LGA, $7.6 million has been allocated to move and upgrade the Kurri Kurri netball courts to Booth Park, and $1 million will go towards an upgrade at Kurri Kurri Sportsground.
Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson said she's very happy about the funding going into sportsgrounds.
"It's really important that we keep our young people engaged and sport is such a great way to bring the community together," she said.
The Paterson electorate (which covers part of the Cessnock, Maitland and Port Stephens LGAs) scored funding for more than $21 million worth of projects - all commitments made by Ms Swanson during her election campaign.
One of the big-ticket items is funding for a full Medicare Benefit Schedule licence for the MRI machine at Maitland Hospital, which the community campaigned for passionately.
Maitland-based domestic violence and homelessness service Carrie's Place will get a share of $1 million for additional front line services in the Hunter.
Ms Swanson said this budget means some very important things for the electorate.
"We have been able to secure the fully funded MRI licence for the new Maitland Hospital. It was something that I promised our community leading into the election, and I'm very pleased to have been able to deliver on that," she said.
"If you layer that with bringing down the cost of medicines generally, GP Access [After Hours], fully funding that, getting the hours back up again, I feel as though this budget has definitely delivered in the areas which it most counts."
Ms Swanson said she would be making a case to the state and federal health ministers that one of the new urgent care clinics be housed at Kurri Hospital.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
