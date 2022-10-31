The Coalfields Cup cricket competition finally got into full swing on Saturday after the first three weeks of the season were either fully or partially washed out.
Valley/JPC skipper Isaac Barry put an early mark on the competition by notching his maiden top-grade century to set up a big 94-run win over defending joint premiers Greta/Branxton at Miller Park.
The 20-year-old came to the crease at the fall of the third wicket and blasted nine maximums and three boundaries in an entertaining unbeaten 106 off just 63 deliveries. This set up a massive total of 3-292 from the joint venture's 40 overs.
He received great support from Mewa Jeetarwal (59) who also remained unbeaten in his well-constructed half century. Shane Givney (39), Kye Dann (38) and Jacob Carey (26) also timed the ball nicely. In a tough day for the Greta/Branxton bowlers, Will Regan was their best with 2-57 off eight overs.
The home side remained poised in reply, but the increasing scoreboard pressure proved too much in the end, and they were eventually all out in the penultimate over of the game for 198.
Brent Watson and Mark Bercini both scored 44 apiece, with Regan (32), skipper Joey Butler (22) and Jace Lawson (21) scoring freely.
Luke Dempster was Valley/JPC's best with the four-piece, bagging 3-29 off seven. Archit Bele (2-26 off 6) and Brandon Carman (2-22 off 5) took a brace of wickets each, with Barry putting the icing on the cake of a stellar man-of-the-match performance with 2-37 off eight.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Next door on Miller 2, Wine Country opened their account with a 96-run win over fellow Cessnock compatriots Piranhas. The Wood Ducks made first use of the favourable batting conditions and posted 6-166 from their 40 overs.
Jason Ambrose (51) was their best with a well-put-together half-century, with Matt Lightfoot (33), skipper Andrew Fensom (20) and Sam Peacock (17) all making starts. The Piranhas wickets were fairly evenly distributed, with Fletcher Sharpe (2-19 off 8) and Aaron Sweeney (2-24 off 6) bowling tidily.
The Piranhas were all out in the 23rd over for just 70 in reply, with Sharpe (21), skipper Luke Sweeney (14) and Matt Hopley (12) the only batsmen in double figures.
The Wood Ducks' UK import James Field (1-30 off 4) took a wicket with his first delivery in Australia; veteran South African off-spinner Brendan Briedenhann bowled beautifully in the conditions to bag 4-22 off seven, with Luke Jeans (2-5 off 2.1) getting the job done.
Creeks hit their straps by defeating Glendon in the Singleton derby played at Cook 1. Batting first Creeks compiled a healthy 6-196, with opener Clint Harman leading from the front with 74. Former Cessnock player of the year Nathan Stapleford was next best with 38, with Chris Unicomb (21) and Jarrod (14no) providing support. Kyle Bailey was Glendon's best with the ball, taking 2-23 off seven.
Glendon managed 105 in reply, with Dylan Fenwick (32) and Cooper Bailey (19) their best two. Creeks new-ballers Daniel Tracey (4-6 off 8) and Stapleford (3-34 off 8) took regular wickets, with skipper Blake Cook chipping in with 2-11 off four.
In the final match of the round, Bellbird remained at the top of the competition ladder with a comfortable win over PCH. Details were unavailable at the time of writing.
SECOND GRADE
Bellbird 6/107 (Shannon Attewell 42, Garry Kirby 25, Daniel Attewell 12no, Tyler Wade 3-18 off 2.5) defeated Wine Country 10/101 (Eain Harris 28, Daniel Bailey 18, Tyler Wade 17, Stephen Hedger 16, Mark Scott 4-21 off 6.5, Jordan Field 3-15 off 8, Stef Durie 2-4 off 2).
Chelmsford Hotel vs Greta/Branxton postponed to a later date.
Piranhas have withdrawn from the competition.
THIRD GRADE
Wine Country 4/124 (Jarryd McMichael 55, Curtis Johnstone 18no, Brad Sommerville 16, Martin Ashton 14no, Matt Blake 1-19 off 6, Andrew Collins 1-5 off 2, Jarrod Scanlon 1-11 off 3.2) defeated Hotel Cessnock 10/122 (Karl Capararo 56, Matt Blake 23, Matthew Wood 5-21 off 9, Scott Williams 3-29 off 8.3
Bellbird bye.
FOURTH GRADE
Wine Country 1/76 (Jason McMichael 37no, Craig Rees 27no, Isaac Minter 1-10 off 4) defeated Supporters 10/75 (Kane Jordan 16, Isaac Minter 13, Liam Hurst 3-15 off 9.5, Koby Brown 3-11 off 8, Greg O'Connor 2-11 off 7).
Greta/Branxton 4/132 (Zac Watkins 74, Riley Cagney 19no, Lachlan Yule 12, Michael Reed 2-29 off 7) defeated Piranhas 10/131 (Mark Williams 49, Craig Beer 42, Logan Rutter 3-40 off 10, Zach Macbeth 3-23 off 9, Lachlan Yule 2-20 off 3.3).
First Grade (Coalfields Cup): Valley/JPC 18, Bellbird 18, Wine Country 15, Creeks 12, Greta/Branxton 9, Piranhas 9, PCH 9, Glendon 6.
Second Grade: Bellbird 18, Greta/Branxton 15*, Wine Country 15, Chelmsford Hotel 12* (*game in hand).
Third Grade: Wine Country 15*, Hotel Cessnock 15, Greta/Branxton 15*, Bellbird 12*, Piranhas 11* (*byes received, no points allocated).
Fourth Grade: Wine Country 22, Greta/Branxton 19, Supporters 15, Piranhas 14.
Club Championship: Wine Country 143.65, Bellbird 143.40, Greta/Branxton 117.55, Piranhas 65.05.
Club Championship formula: First Grade x 4, Second Grade x 2.8, Third Grade x 1.75, Fourth Grade x 0.7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.