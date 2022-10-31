Creeks hit their straps by defeating Glendon in the Singleton derby played at Cook 1. Batting first Creeks compiled a healthy 6-196, with opener Clint Harman leading from the front with 74. Former Cessnock player of the year Nathan Stapleford was next best with 38, with Chris Unicomb (21) and Jarrod (14no) providing support. Kyle Bailey was Glendon's best with the ball, taking 2-23 off seven.