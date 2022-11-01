The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock singer Anna Weatherup collaborates with winemaker Scott Comyns on Crossing the Sea 2020 Shiraz

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
November 1 2022 - 9:30am
Anna Weatherup and Scott Comyns at the Crossing the Sea wine launch last Thursday evening. Picture by Martelle Mitchell-Malhotra.

Cessnock singer-songwriter Anna Weatherup has teamed up with Hunter winemaker Scott Comyns for a unique collaboration - a wine that's designed to be enjoyed while listening to her new album.

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

