Cessnock singer-songwriter Anna Weatherup has teamed up with Hunter winemaker Scott Comyns for a unique collaboration - a wine that's designed to be enjoyed while listening to her new album.
The Crossing the Sea 2020 Shiraz was launched last Thursday at Comyns & Co Wines in Pokolbin, ahead of the album's release next year.
Weatherup started working in wineries when she moved to the Hunter Valley a decade ago, and said she quickly discovered that making wine was an art form just like making records.
"The planting of seeds and ideas, caring for the vines, weathering the storms, drought and fire, harvesting the fruit and then the end result of someone enjoying that hard work! So many processes go into that beautiful end result which I see as a piece of art to be enjoyed," she said.
"Because our lives have become so busy and we have lost a lot of the ritual around listening to music, I wanted to release a wine that one could savour and enjoy while listening to my new album.
"So, I approached Meishka and Scotty from Comyns & Co. Wines in the Hunter Valley and they were keen as beans to help me to put this idea into motion."
RELATED:
On March 10, 2020, Weatherup helped Comyns place his 2020 Hunter Shiraz into French oak barrels.
"This rare drop was completely unaffected by the raging fires and smoke of that year," Weatherup said.
"I see this bottle of wine as a time capsule because as we sealed up those barrels, the world went into lockdown only a few days later. So much was going on in the world and people's lives while our Shiraz sat in those barrels.
"I have also weathered a lot to see my way to the end of the four-year process of making this record so this project seemed like the perfect accompaniment for the finishing of my album.
"I have made a twin pack (although you can grab a single bottle) so that we can open the second bottle on the same time and day, a year from now, revisit my album and see how the wine has changed."
Anyone who would like to buy the Crossing the Sea 2020 Shiraz can contact Anna through her social media pages.
Crossing the Sea officially comes out in 2023. A pre-release party will be held at Saddler's Creek Wines on December 10 (tickets at eventbrite.com.au).
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.