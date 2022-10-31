The Advertiser - Cessnock
Valley Artists present Jane Miller's Cuckoo at Laguna Hall

Updated October 31 2022 - 10:26pm, first published 7:00pm
Bob Philippe (Dan), Karen Jones (Mel), Craig Howe (Leo) and Fi Young (J) star in Valley Artists' production of Cuckoo, which opens at Laguna Hall on November 11.

Wollombi Valley theatre company Valley Artists will present the mesmerising production of Cuckoo at Laguna Hall this Month.

