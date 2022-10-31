Wollombi Valley theatre company Valley Artists will present the mesmerising production of Cuckoo at Laguna Hall this Month.
Written by Melbourne playwright Jane Miller and directed by Micaela Elphick, Cuckoo stars Valley Artists' favourites Bob Philippe, Karen Jones and Craig Howe, and they are thrilled to announce that the very talented Fi Young returns to the Valley Artists' stage to take on a major role in this production.
Described as a funny, intriguing and unsettling play, Cuckoo tells the story of Mel and Leo, a couple whose young son disappeared in mysterious circumstances 12 years ago.
One night a knock on their door reveals an enigmatic teenager who says he's had a bicycle accident and needs their help. Could this strange young man be their long lost Jono or does he have nefarious intentions? This play keeps you guessing right to the end.
To quote Elphick: "It's tight, dark, hilarious, (if you share my sense of humour), poignant, and it's Australian. Mel and Leo are our suburban Everyman and Everywoman".
Cuckoo opens at Laguna Hall on Friday, November 11 and runs until Saturday, November 19, with shows at 8pm (November 11-12, and 16-19), and a 2.30pm matinee on Sunday, November 13.
Tickets are $30 ($25 concession) and can be bought at valleyartists.org.
