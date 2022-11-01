After last weekend's spectacular spring weather was followed by two days of sustained winds, cooler days are forecast in Cessnock this week along with a chance of showers.
Wednesday will be sunny with a slightly cool top of 20 degrees (with the winds easing by the afternoon), and the mercury will only reach the low twenties until Sunday, when a top of 25 is forecast.
Possible showers are forecast from Friday onwards and into next week.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Cessnock Advertiser stories, plus eight other Hunter mastheads including the Newcastle Herald? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
If you didn't receive your copy of the Advertiser this week, lodge an inquiry here.
Meanwhile, you can sign up and view our digital print edition here.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.