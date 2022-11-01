The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock weather forecast: November 2-8, 2022

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
November 1 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sun peeks through after a storm over Pokolbin; October 25, 2022. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

After last weekend's spectacular spring weather was followed by two days of sustained winds, cooler days are forecast in Cessnock this week along with a chance of showers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.