A 2013 Hunter Valley semillon from the Tyrrell's family wine company has emerged triumphant from the prestigious 2022 NSW Wine Awards.
The Tyrrell's 2013 Vat 1 Semillon won the NSW Governor's 2022 Best in Show award and the trophies for the best dry white and the best semillon.
The First Creek 2022 Limited Release Hunter Valley Rosé, due for release soon at $25, won the best light red/rosé trophy.
The annual NSW awards saw wines from the Hunter, Orange, Tumbarumba, Hilltops, Canberra Region, Gundagai, Mudgee and the Riverina win 18 trophies and 79 gold medals, 28 of which went to Hunter producers.
The 2013 Vat 1 was one of two Tyrrell's gold medal wines, the other being the 2013 Belford Semillon.
In addition to the trophy-winning First Creek 2022 Limited Release Rosé, First Creek won gold with its 2022 Classics Hunter Semillon and 2022 Winemakers Reserve Hunter Semillon.
Silkman, the eight-year-old eponymous boutique wine brand of husband and wife Liz and Shaun Silkman who are respectively First Creek's chief winemaker and chief of production and bottling, won a gold medal with its 2021 SILK Hunter Chardonnay.
Other gold medal winners from Hunter-based producers were:
