Web wisdom: How to update & upgrade an antiquated website design

If you find yourself with a website that is not quite hitting the design and function metrics you require, then here is how you can update and upgrade an antiquated website design.

Our over-reliance on the online environment has made most of us website connoisseurs. Most people can easily identify a website that is too slow, too old and not going to serve us in the way that we need it to. There are many antiquated websites online, and while they may achieve their purpose of educating audiences or converting customers, there are ways they can be updated and become more successful.





Engage a website design agency

The fastest and most reliable way to update and upgrade your website is to work with an agency that offers website design in Melbourne. Agencies like this will have web developers, designers, content specialists, and UX (user experience) professionals all under one roof.



This means that your website is getting input from a range of different professionals to enhance every component of your website experience. It is true that a website design agency is more expensive than a DIY approach, although doing it correctly the first time will save you in the long run and will mean you do not need to update your website for a long time to come.

Conduct a thorough website audit

Knowing your website is old and in need of an overhaul is not enough information to make a change. You need to conduct a thorough website audit that can accurately pin the issues and diagnose issues that you didn't even know your website was experiencing.



This audit will also double as an action plan, and you can start with the most significant issues first and then work your way through to the other less-important improvements. There are many platforms that offer free website audits, but the best online tools are typically available for a paid subscription.

Choose a modern theme

An easy and impactful way to update and upgrade your website is to choose a modern theme and install it on your website. This can take away all the decision fatigue that comes with re-designing a website, and there are so many website themes that are free or very affordable.



You can even hone in on a theme that is designed for your specific website - whether that is a blog, an online store, a media platform or anything else. Another great factor of these modern themes is that they update over time and you can enjoy little refreshes from time to time.

Explore new trends

You cannot expect to know what part of your website is antiquated if you do not spend the time exploring the different kinds of websites out there. Throw yourself into websites that serve all kinds of niches, services and products and you will take inspiration from all kinds of features.



Storyboard the things you like and then you can have a full picture of what your website needs to do, and you will have a better brief if you choose a web design agency.

Reassess the purpose of your website

Doing things just because they have always been done a certain way is not reason enough to keep doing it. Dust off your business plan and really get in touch with the purpose of your website so you can identify whether you are achieving this purpose or calling short.



This deep dive thinning might actually be the best investment you have in your business and it could point you in new directions and uncover a different purpose for your website.

