In the coming months voters in NSW will be asked to vote in the State Election (March 2023). There is much that the two major parties have agreed on over the past 12 years and also a number of things that we have disagreed on. Voters can have trust that the sensible common ground in the centre will be looked after, going forward, by either side. What voters will have to weigh up is the list of smaller issues, important to all of us in different ways, and decide whether they want more of the same, or a change of approach.