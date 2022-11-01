The Advertiser - Cessnock
Hospitality scholarships handed out at Hunter Culinary Association seasonal lunch

By Lisa Rockman
November 1 2022 - 11:20pm
Left to right, Taylor Hocking, Margan Restaurant (runner up Scarborough Front of House Scholarship), Petrea Apostolous, Customs House (Rising Star Scholarship, TAFE Diploma in Hospitality Management), Benjamin Lawrence, Muse Restaurant (winner Scarborough Front of House Scholarship), Isabella Jones, Margan Restaurant (winner Eustralis Pastry Chef Scholarship). Picture supplied

Four rising stars in the hospitality industry have been awarded scholarships by the Hunter Culinary Association.

