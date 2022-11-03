Residents in flood-affected areas in the Hunter are being encouraged to attend a community flood forum in the coming weeks.
With flooding fresh on the minds of residents, businesses and organisations, the NSW State Emergency Service said it was a good time to let them know how it can best support communities to prepare for a flood, assist them during a flood and help them recover afterwards.
An independent facilitator has been appointed to run a series of SES flood forums in a bid to capture the community's experiences and feedback.
"The main aim is to ensure the community has a platform where they can share all of their feedback on the NSW SES and also on other organisations," NSW SES Hunter and Central Coast community capability officer Jake Hoppe said.
"As an organisation we're trying to refine and improve on the processes we use and also take into account feedback from the March and July events about how we can better assist the community.
"People who are potentially worried about being impacted in future events to people who have been impacted time and time again are who we want to hear from."
The independent facilitator will prepare a report, which will be made public.
Representatives from the council, Resilience NSW, Hunter Local Land Services, police and the Red Cross are expected to attend.
Forums will be held at Broke Hall on November 5 from 12.30pm to 3pm; Hinton School of Arts on November 6 from 12.30pm to 3pm; Maitland (at a venue to be announced) on November 12 at 12.30pm, and the Wollombi Rural Fire Service shed on November 19 from 12.30pm to 3pm.
In other news:
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.