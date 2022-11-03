The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Residents in flood-affected areas have been urged to attend a NSW SES flood forum

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
November 4 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollombi Tavern during the July 2022 flood. Picture by Bhret McIntyre.

Residents in flood-affected areas in the Hunter are being encouraged to attend a community flood forum in the coming weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.