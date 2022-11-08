Bimbadgen: Saturday, A Day on the Green ft. Crowded House, Boy & Bear and The Waifs.
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Nathan Cole.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Cascadence. Saturday, Nano.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Hey Poncho. Saturday, Hayden Johns.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Dave Carter. Saturday, 2GoodReasons.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Abbie Ferris; Dream Catchers. Saturday, Trinity Woodhouse; Finnian Johnson.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Nano.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, The Hitpit.
Harrigan's: Friday, Gen-R-8. Saturday, Brendan Murphy; Run for Cover. Sunday, Rox Pianoman.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, Huntlee Tavern Rocks the Hunter Valley ft. The Quo Show, Rock Rhapsody, Live Baby Live, Something from Nothing, Wanted Dead or Alive and Thunderstruck (tickets at humantix.com). Sunday, TK Vibez; Sunset Sunday Sounds.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Big Pete.
Neath Hotel: Saturday, Rod Coote.
Paxton Hotel: Friday, Tim Usher.
Royal Federal Hotel: Friday, Pocket Aces. Saturday, Decades.
Royal Oak Hotel: Saturday, Shivoo.
Samasama: Thursday, Anna Weatherup.
The Mighty Hunter Valley: Sunday, Louis Burt.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Thomas James. Saturday, Sounds of Sunday. Sunday, Glen Harrison.
Wollombi Tavern: Friday, Hendo. Sunday, Andy Abra and Kellie Cain.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Friday, Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase ft. Bart Freebairn, Bec Melrose, Brodi Snook, Cam Knight, Floyd Alexander-Hunt and Sean Woodland. Read more here.
Laguna Hall: Valley Artists present Cuckoo, starting Friday, November 11. Read more here.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Tuesday, November 15, Pevan & Sarah. Read more here.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
