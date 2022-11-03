Hunter Valley Gardens' annual Christmas Lights Spectacular gets under way on Friday, November 4.
After refurbishing a few of their all-time favourite features, the Gardens is shining brighter than ever, with a magnificent display of three million twinkling lights.
Visitors will be able to enjoy the traditional family favourites that have returned this year such as the spectacular 35-metre-long superslide for the bold and daring, accompanied by an incredible Ferris wheel for those who want to relax and soak up the view.
Swing chairs, a traditional Venetian carousel, a 14-metre tall Christmas tree, a 2.5-metre illuminated snowman and spinning teacups will make it an unmissable event.
Capture the perfect holiday photo with your favourite Christmas characters, and make sure not to miss Scallywags and Friends with a show every weekend in November.
The Gardens' Santa Letterbox returns this year, where children can pen their Christmas lists and letters to Santa and post them to the North Pole.
There will be Kids Carols singing every Saturday and Sunday in December, along with the rocking elves performing their Christmas carols every Thursday and Friday that month.
Reign in the New Year with your loved ones under a spectacular fireworks display at 9pm on December 31.
January will feature crowd favourites for both young and old at heart including Paw Patrol, Cocomelon, and Sesame Street.
Guests won't go hungry during the festivities, with a delicious selection of food and beverage stalls available to choose from.
"We're excited to see new and familiar faces back at the Hunter Valley Gardens this year to experience the magic of Christmas," marketing manager Kim Jacobs said.
"With new refurbished rides and displays appearing this year, we are sure everyone will be blown away by the lights while enjoy an incredible night of music and food."
The Christmas Lights Spectacular runs nightly from November 4, 2022 to January 26, 2023 (closed Christmas Day). Gates open at 5.30pm and close at 10.30pm.
For more information and tickets, visit huntervalleygardens.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.