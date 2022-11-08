Bimbadgen: Saturday, A Day on the Green ft. Crowded House, Boy & Bear and The Waifs.
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Nathan Cole.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Cascadence. Saturday, Nano.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Hey Poncho. Saturday, Hayden Johns.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Friday, Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase. Tuesday, Pevan & Sarah.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Dave Carter. Saturday, 2GoodReasons.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Abbie Ferris; Dream Catchers. Saturday, Trinity Woodhouse; Finnian Johnson.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Nano.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, The Hitpit.
Harrigan's: Friday, Gen-R-8. Saturday, Brendan Murphy; Run for Cover. Sunday, Rox Pianoman.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, Huntlee Tavern Rocks the Hunter Valley ft. The Quo Show, Rock Rhapsody, Live Baby Live, Something from Nothing, Wanted Dead or Alive and Thunderstruck (tickets at humantix.com). Sunday, TK Vibez; Sunset Sunday Sounds.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Big Pete.
Laguna Hall: Valley Artists present Cuckoo, starting Friday, November 11. Read more here.
Neath Hotel: Saturday, Rod Coote.
Paxton Hotel: Friday, Tim Usher.
Royal Federal Hotel: Friday, Pocket Aces. Saturday, Decades.
Royal Oak Hotel: Saturday, Shivoo.
Samasama: Thursday, Anna Weatherup.
The Mighty Hunter Valley: Sunday, Louis Burt.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Thomas James. Saturday, Sounds of Sunday. Sunday, Glen Harrison.
Wollombi Tavern: Friday, Hendo. Sunday, Andy Abra and Kellie Cain.
Cessnock City Library hosts a range of free technology workshops to help local seniors stay connected. Upcoming workshops include:
Book online or by calling Cessnock Library on 4993 4399 or Kurri Kurri Library on 4937 1638.
Central Rural Fire Brigade will hold its monthly car wash and barbecue fundraiser this Saturday at 65 South Avenue, Cessnock (behind the rescue squad building). The car wash will start at 8.30am; cost is $10 per car. There will also be pies, cakes and slices for sale.
A Donna Lou fashion parade at East Cessnock Bowling Club this Saturday will raise funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Cessnock Support Group. The fashion parade will start at 1pm, admission is $10, with afternoon tea provided.
Suplex Professional Wrestling presents the 2022 Dene Jobson Memorial Charity Cup Invitational at Weston Workers Club this Saturday night. The show will raise funds for Cerebral Palsy Alliance. Tickets are on sale at moshtix.com.au.
Holy Spirit Parish Kurri Kurri/Abermain will hold a monster garage sale this weekend at the Kurri Kurri Catholic Hall in Barton Street. The garage sale will run from 8am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday, with bargains galore and a huge range of items for sale including home décor, plants, tools, linen, sporting goods and much more. There will also be a sausage sizzle and hot and cold drinks for sale.
Hunter Valley Gardens' Christmas Lights Spectacular will run nightly from November 4 until January 26 (closed Christmas Day). Visit huntervalleygardens.com.au for tickets.
Wednesday, November 30: Cessnock Walks Kawuma, domestic violence awareness event, 11am start. Read more here.
Friday, December 2: Carols in the Park at Cessnock Sportsground. Read more here.
Saturday, December 3: Cessnock Customer Service Awards at Cessnock Leagues Club. Tickets are on sale here.
Email your What's On listings to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
