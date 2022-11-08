Holy Spirit Parish Kurri Kurri/Abermain will hold a monster garage sale this weekend at the Kurri Kurri Catholic Hall in Barton Street. The garage sale will run from 8am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday, with bargains galore and a huge range of items for sale including home décor, plants, tools, linen, sporting goods and much more. There will also be a sausage sizzle and hot and cold drinks for sale.