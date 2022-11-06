AFTER a three-year hiatus, Bitter and Twisted boutique beer festival is back and bitterer than ever as thousands packed into Maitland Gaol for live music and more than 80 craft beers.
The festival, which had become one of Maitland's flagship events and cemented its place on the craft beer calendar before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, made a triumphant return over the weekend.
Much has changed on the local brewery scene since the festival was last held and the 2022 instalment reflected the exponential growth in the Hunter craft beer scene, with the largest number of local brewers showcased in the festival's history.
Meanwhile among a host of entertainment, Indie-rockers Middle Kids headlined Saturday's music, while The Beautiful Girls closed out Sunday afternoon.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.