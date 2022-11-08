A night of laughs comes to Cessnock

Some of Australia's funniest comedians are on their way to Cessnock this week as the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase makes it way around the country.
The showcase will arrive at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Friday night for an incredible two hours of hard-hitting laughter.
Boasting a line-up of veteran favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment will leave you sore from belly laughs.
The showcase includes festival regular Bart Freebairn, who is described as "a rollercoaster of ideas that will leave you gasping for air".
Then there's 2018 RAW Comedy national winner Bec Melrose, who will delight the audience with her razor-sharp wit.
Chortle's 2020 Best Newcomer award winner, Brodi Snook, who has been making waves across the UK and Australian comedy circuits, will also make the trip to Cessnock.
Today Show regular and Triple M presenter Cam Knight will have the audience wrapped around his finger with his wickedly absurd flights of fancy.
Violin virtuoso and master joke teller Floyd Alexander-Hunt, who debuted her solo hour at the Sydney Comedy Festival to sold-out audiences, is also part of the tour.
The showcase's lineup is rounded out by consummate story teller and audience favourite Sean Woodland, whose joke-per-minute rate is rarely seen on a stage.
The showcase will start at 8pm Friday and is suited to people aged 15 and over. Tickets are on sale at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
Meanwhile, Cessnock Performing Arts Centre has announced a new date for The Tina Turner Story - which was postponed from October 29 due to illness.
The rescheduled show - starring Sari Jade - will be held on Friday, December 9 at 8pm.
All tickets are valid for the new date and a handful of seats are still available; visit the website or call the box office on 4993 4266.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
