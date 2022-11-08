Earn as you learn: it's fun Advertising Feature

Are you looking for a career in hospitality? The Cessnock Hospitality Group may prove just the ticket.



The Group operates the Cessnock Leagues Club, Vincent Street Kitchen + Bar, Paxton Bowling Club and the Wine Country Motor Inn and currently has several job opportunities available.



Job opportunities across the Group include food and beverage service roles, cleaning and housekeeping roles, and entry and advanced-level kitchen positions.

And the good news is applicants don't need any experience or indeed their RSA or RCG qualifications for most positions as the Group will train you.

"You only need a positive attitude and good people skills," Group CEO Paul Cousins said.

"There's never been a better time to apply for a hospitality job."

As well as training and development opportunities, the Group offers career and personal development opportunities, award-winning workplace culture and conditions, staff discounts and meals and accommodation, and an employee assistance program.

The Cessnock Hospitality Group prides itself on offering local people opportunities to move into a rewarding hospitality career.

"We are always looking for highly motivated, enthusiastic and professional people with a strong commitment to customer service, excellent communication skills, high level of self-confidence, and the ability to work in a team environment," Paul said.

If this sounds like the right fit for you, visit the Career Opportunities page at the website cessnockhg.com.au.



*Country rock music lovers won't want to miss Newcastle's Viper Creek Band on November 18 at the Cessnock Leagues Club.

Since forming in 2011, the Newcastle band have toured widely and enjoyed success with every album release, including the hit single Green Light and fan favourite Australian Girls.



The Viper Creek Band were finalists in the Group or Duo of the Year at the 2020 Golden Guitars.

To book tickets, visit cessnockleagues.com.au.



