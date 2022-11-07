After being beamed into homes and classrooms during lockdown, Pevan & Sarah have hit the road to bring the joy of their music and videos to thousands of kids who watched them on the screen while learning from home.
The dynamic duo - who were dubbed as "remote learning saviours" - will bring their national tour to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday, November 15.
When COVID hit, educators and parents alike had the arduous task of ensuring that the education of young people didn't suffer and many turned to online resources for support.
The Pevan & Sarah team had recently released their online platform Cub Club and educators across the country were quick to get on board. Full of educational and engaging videos with matching printable resources covering a range of subjects from the Australian curriculum, Cub Club proved to be a welcome saviour.
The creators of Pevan & Sarah and Cub Club are Melbourne-based wife-and-husband duo Sarah and Manny Kechayas. Both are trained and experienced educators and musicians and are passionate about helping teachers to create positive memories in the classroom.
Their music and videos assist teachers to engross their young learners with catchy rhythms, unforgettable melodies and two adored Aussie characters, Pevan (the tiger) and his pocket rocket bestie, Sarah.
At their live concert, children will sing, learn and laugh their way through a 50-minute adventure with the charismatic double act as they role play a "typical" day in the classroom.
The show will start at 10.30am. Tickets are on sale at the venue or online at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
