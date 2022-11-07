The Advertiser - Cessnock
Educational superstars Pevan & Sarah bring national tour to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre

Updated November 7 2022 - 1:45pm, first published 1:40pm
Pevan & Sarah will bring their national tour to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday, November 15.

After being beamed into homes and classrooms during lockdown, Pevan & Sarah have hit the road to bring the joy of their music and videos to thousands of kids who watched them on the screen while learning from home.

