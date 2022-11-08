Spring has well and truly sprung in Cessnock, with the jacarandas finally starting to bloom around the city - about two weeks later than usual due to the sustained cool weather early in the season.
The mercury is set to venture into the thirties for the first time since March on Sunday, with a top of 32 expected.
Maximum temperatures of 24 to 29 degrees are forecast for the rest of the next seven days, with overnight lows ranging from 10 to 19.
Mostly sunny days are predicted up to the weekend, while showers could return from Sunday onwards.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
