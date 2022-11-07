As part of Scams Awareness Week, Cessnock Library will be hosting a live webinar on tips and tricks to avoid scams this Tuesday (November 8).
The event will run from 12pm to 1pm and will be facilitated by Kaleb Crowhurst, the NBN Co community ambassador for Hunter New England and Western NSW, and guests who attend will receive a free copy of the ACCC's Little Black Book of Scams.
Bookings can be made here or by contacting the library.
Tuesday's webinar is one of a series of free technology workshops hosted by the library, where local seniors can learn new skills to help you get connected.
Upcoming workshops include Instagram (Cessnock Library, Thursday, November 10, 10am-11am); Pinterest (Cessnock Library, Thursday, November 17, 10am-11am); Collaging Photos (Kurri Kurri Library, Thursday, November 24, 10am-11am); Keeping Your Data Safe (Cessnock Library, Thursday, November 24, 1.30pm-2.30pm); and Learn a Language apps (Cessnock Library, Thursday, December 1, 10am-11am).
Regular sessions are available for those taking the first step to becoming tech savvy by mastering their smartphone, computer or tablet. These workshops include Smartphones - Android (Kurri Kurri Library, Friday, December 9, 10am-12pm and Cessnock Library, Thursday, January 12, 10am-12pm) and iPads (Kurri Kurri Library, Friday, February 17, 10am-12pm).
The library also offers free 30-minute one-to-one tech help sessions every week. These sessions are at Kurri Kurri Library each Thursday from 2pm and at Cessnock Library each Friday from 10am. Bookings are essential.
Library services coordinator Rose-marie Walters is encouraging local seniors to take advantage of these wonderful opportunities.
"It's about teaching you that technology isn't terrifying or to be avoided, but can be an incredibly useful tool when you have the skills to get the most out your device," Ms Walters said.
Book online or by calling Cessnock Library on 4993 4399 or Kurri Kurri Library on 4937 1638. Check out the 'What's On' page at cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries to view the full range of workshops.
