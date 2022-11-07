Defending champs Cessnock pipped in opening round of John Bull Shield

The Summit Cessnock District Cricket Association's John Bull Shield representative team were defeated by one wicket by Newcastle Suburban Districts in the opening round of the competition at Carrington's Connolly Park last Sunday.
Cessnock batted first but were restricted to a modest 109 from the 31 overs they occupied the middle.
Joey Main led the way with 34, Luke Sweeney was next best with an unbeaten 19, with Fletcher Sharpe (16) and Brent Watson (13) making starts.
Suburban District managed to reach the target on their final wicket in the 27th over in what was a nail-biting finish.
Zac Kronholm bowled beautifully to bag 5-49 off his nine overs, with Matt Hopley chipping in with 3-22 off 7.
Other highlights in the field included a sharp catch by Hopley in the slips, and skipper Joey Butler effecting a run-out with just the one stump to aim at.
Cessnock continue their title defence when they take on Singleton at Miller Park on Sunday, November 27, in the second round of the competition.
