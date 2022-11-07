The Advertiser - Cessnock
Defending champs Cessnock pipped in opening round of John Bull Shield

By Mark Bercini
Updated November 8 2022 - 11:22am, first published 9:10am
Cessnock' were narrowly beaten by Newcastle Suburban Districts in the opening round of the John Bull Shield. Picture supplied

The Summit Cessnock District Cricket Association's John Bull Shield representative team were defeated by one wicket by Newcastle Suburban Districts in the opening round of the competition at Carrington's Connolly Park last Sunday.

