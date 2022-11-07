Bellbird and Valley/JPC set early pace in Coalfields Cup

The Coalfields Cup cricket competition fifth round was completed last Saturday with Valley/JPC and Bellbird continuing to set the early pace.
Bellbird disposed of defending joint premiers Greta/Branxton by five wickets at Miller Park.
Greta/Branxton batted first and were all out on the final ball of their 40 over innings for 172. Josh Dagg led the way with a crafty 40, with all-rounders Brent Watson (33) and Jace Lawson (32) providing the bulk of the remaining runs.
Nic Siers was the pick of the Bellbird attack with 3-49 off 8.
The Tigers reeled in the target in the 36th over in reply with five wickets in hand.
Two-time Coalfields Cup player-of-the-year Jason Orr notched 40 at the top of the order, with Joey Millington (33), skipper Joey Main (26no), Pete Brennan (24), Ben Fairlie (23) and veteran Rob Drage (15no) doing enough to keep the Western Cessnock club's unbeaten run in check.
Watson completed a fine all-round game for the Blues with 3-38 off 8.
Valley/JPC had an early afternoon at the office with a seven-wicket win over the Piranhas at East End.
The home side were skittled for just 42 batting first, with Fletcher Sharpe (12) the only batsman to reach double figures.
Wickets were fairly evenly distributed between the Valley/JPC bowlers, with Tristan Muir (3-1 off 1.1), skipper Isaac Barry (2-8 off 4) and Luke Dempster (2-4 off 5) taking regular scalps.
The visitors lost three wickets in the chase. Andrew Knox was unbeaten on 16.
Wine Country remain the other team not to have dropped a game thus far after they accounted for Glendon by 15 runs at Cook Park No.3.
Batting first the Wood Ducks were all out for 156. Matt Lightfoot (40), skipper Andrew Fensom (25), Luke Jeans (19no) and Jason Ambrose (16) all kept the scoreboard ticking over.
Other stats were unavailable at the time of writing.
In the final game Creeks remained in the top four following a hard-fought three-wicket victory over PCH.
PCH made 110, with Abe Jones (41) and Matt Pearce (30) timing the ball nicely.
Creeks were best served with the four-piece by skipper Blake Cook (3-12 off 5), Jarrod Campbell (3-25 off 8) and Clint Harman (2-20 off 8).
Creeks took their time achieving the target, but got there in the 37th over after losing seven wickets.
Harman capped an excellent all-round game with 37 at the apex of the order, with Ash Borg also playing well with a patient 27.
Mason Knodler (3-15 off 5.1) and Dan Oldknow (2-20 off 8) were PCH's best with the ball.
Wine Country 4/36 (Ashton Williams 12no, Shane Dupille 2-15 off 4, C. Goodwin 2-15 off 3) defeated Chelmsford Hotel 10/35 (Wade O'Dwyer 16, Wayne Harris 3-7 off 5, Nathan Radnidge 2-10 off 4).
Bellbird 6/181 (Shannon Attewell 70no, Stef Durie 30, Garry Kirby 24no, Aaron Duffie 22, Pat Nugent 3-34 off 8) defeated Greta/Branxton 10/85 (Sean Wright 32, James Allerton 14no, James Halpin 13, Robert Clark 5-33 off 10).
Wine Country defeated Greta/Branxton (no details submitted).
Bellbird vs Piranhas (result in dispute).
Hotel Cessnock bye.
Greta/Branxton 5/78 (Nigel Charnock 52, Jesse Rutter 18, Glenn Mchugh 2-24 off 7) defeated Supporters 7/75 (Aaron Field 26, Jamie Butt 21, Correy Stone 4-8 off 8).
Wine Country 7/187 (Liam Hurst 47, Riley Brown 30, Oscar Vaughn 24no, Greg O'Connor 24, Daniel Olsen 2-22 off 8) defeated Piranhas 10/159 (Mark Williams 40, Ricky Hollis 33, Mick Read 27, Andrew Beer 15, Jason McMichael 5-22 off 6.4, Greg O'Connor 2-36 off 7, Riley Rees 2-25 off 6).
First Grade: (Coalfields Cup) Valley/JPC 24, Bellbird 24, Wine Country 21, Creeks 18, Greta/Branxton 9, Piranhas 9, PCH 9, Glendon 6.
Second Grade: Bellbird 25, Wine Country 22, Greta/Branxton 18*, Chelmsford Hotel 15*
* game in hand.
Third Grade: Wine Country 22*, Greta/Branxton 18*, Hotel Cessnock 15*, Bellbird
12*#, Piranhas 11*#.
* byes received, no points allocated. # Result from Bellbird vs Piranhas match on 5/11/22 in dispute.
Fourth Grade: Wine Country 29, Greta/Branxton 26, Supporters 18, Piranhas 17.
Club Championship: Wine Country 204.40, Bellbird 187.00, Greta/Branxton 136.10, Piranhas 67.15.
Club Championship Formula: First Grade x 4, Second Grade x 2.8, Third Grade x 1.75,
Fourth Grade x 0.7.
