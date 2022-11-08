The Local Government NSW Annual Conference was held at Crowne Plaza, Lovedale, on Sunday, October 23. I was delighted to open the forum and present on economic development in the Cessnock LGA. I also spoke of our region's history, natural beauty and the resilience of our community as we tackle the compounding challenges we have faced in recent years. It was great to meet with other mayors, councillors, general managers and staff who travelled from across the state to attend and visit the wonderful Cessnock and surrounds.