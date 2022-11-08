The Cessnock Local Government Area (LGA) is growing rapidly. It is one of my priorities as Mayor to ensure the LGA is prepared for growth.
The 17th annual Development Consultation Forum was held at Cessnock Leagues Club on Thursday, October 27. It was heartening to see our local development experts present regarding how we are handling growth that far exceeds our expectations. Last year, 934 new dwellings were approved. That is almost triple the forecast of 318. Development in the Cessnock LGA injected $352 million into the local economy during the 21/22 Financial Year.
The Local Government NSW Annual Conference was held at Crowne Plaza, Lovedale, on Sunday, October 23. I was delighted to open the forum and present on economic development in the Cessnock LGA. I also spoke of our region's history, natural beauty and the resilience of our community as we tackle the compounding challenges we have faced in recent years. It was great to meet with other mayors, councillors, general managers and staff who travelled from across the state to attend and visit the wonderful Cessnock and surrounds.
The Cessnock Stomp Festival was a great success on Sunday, October 30. The festival celebrates the centrepieces of our LGA - food, wine and community. There were many fun activities, market stalls, performances from local musicians, amazing local food and drinks and of course, grape stomping competitions. STOMP festival is a free annual event with a huge benefit to the local economy.
The race that stops Cessnock - the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix, finally made a return on Sunday, November 6, after a three-year hiatus. The day was a great success for many local businesses, with markets, food trucks, raffles, merchandise stalls, and plenty of activities for the kids. I would like to congratulate our winners and thank everyone who participated to make this famous local event so special.
I would like to remind all residents that you can have your say on important matters in the community. The Cessnock Traffic and Transport Strategy and the Hunter Valley Destination Management Plan are open for exhibition at together.cessnock.nsw.gov.au.
