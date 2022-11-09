Abermain Bowling Club is hosting a special Remembrance Day event this week, in conjunction with Coalfields Local History Association and Towns With Heart, showcasing images from the Lost Diggers of Weston project.
The Lost Diggers project consists of photographs of World War I soldiers, enlarged from glass plate negatives produced by Scottish migrant photographer Alexander Galloway in 1916.
Photos with significance for Abermain will be on display at the club from Wednesday to Sunday this week.
"The club is very excited to show the Lost Diggers during the week of Remembrance Day. It will be wonderful to remember our local boys," Abermain Bowling Club secretary-manager Meleah McInnes said.
Members of the Coalfields Local History Association (which is incorporated with the Edgeworth David Memorial Museum at Abermain) will have guides available from 10am to noon and 2.30pm to 4.30pm each day of the showing.
The guides will be able to explain the background stories of each World War I soldier, all of whom were born or worked in the Weston/Abermain area.
Anyone who has an interest in military history is encouraged to attend, or if you have a family connection to a World War I soldier, bring your family photos and the guides will help you with their story.
"Local people bringing their photos have helped us to identify several of our Lost Diggers," museum spokesperson Lexie Matthews said.
"We hope to add some more names after this special viewing."
Meanwhile, local Remembrance Day services will take place at Cessnock, Kurri Kurri and Greta this Friday at 11am - the date and time the guns fell silent on the battlefields in 1918, signalling the end of World War I.
