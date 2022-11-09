The Advertiser - Cessnock
Lost Diggers exhibition at Abermain Bowling Club

November 9 2022 - 11:56am
Some of the photos of World War I soldiers on display at Abermain Bowling Club until Sunday.

Abermain Bowling Club is hosting a special Remembrance Day event this week, in conjunction with Coalfields Local History Association and Towns With Heart, showcasing images from the Lost Diggers of Weston project.

