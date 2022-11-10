Cessnock City Council has launched its annual Be Pool Safe campaign, which promotes the importance of swimming lessons, backyard pool safety, and supervision this summer.
The fearful fact that kids can drown without a sound will be echoed during the campaign, and that swimming lessons can make all the difference.
The 2022 Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report highlighted the temporary closure of swim schools during the COVID-19 pandemic would likely impact Australians for years to come. This is due to children missing long periods of swimming and water safety education, and many not returning to their lessons.
The report also noted that 339 people drowned in Australian waterways between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, with an estimated additional 686 involved in non-fatal drowning incidents. This is a 15 per cent increase compared to the previous year, and a 24 per cent increase compared to the 10-year average.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said with summer fast approaching, it's more important than ever to get your kids into swimming lessons, and educate them about pool safety.
"The NSW Government's First Lap vouchers are still available, which provide families with a $100 voucher towards swimming lessons for children aged three-to-six years," Cr Suvaal said.
"I have two young kids who love the water and I'll be looking to get them into lessons in the lead up to summer. I encourage other parents to do the same."
Council is also issuing free family passes to Cessnock, Branxton or Kurri pool to local children who complete the NSW Department of Education Intensive Learn to Swim program.
