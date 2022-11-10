The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock City Council launches annual Be Pool Safe campaign

Updated November 10 2022 - 5:06pm, first published 2:30pm
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal with his sons Ethan and Caleb at Cessnock Pool. Picture supplied.

Cessnock City Council has launched its annual Be Pool Safe campaign, which promotes the importance of swimming lessons, backyard pool safety, and supervision this summer.

