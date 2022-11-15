It is estimated that across the Cessnock local government area there are somewhere between 500 and 1000 homes being used as short-term rentals on platforms like Airbnb.
Essentially these are houses that are empty 80 per cent of the time and occupied by short-term renters (tourists on holidays) about 20 per cent of the time.
Having a property that is rented out short-term in this highly popular tourist area can be financially rewarding. For example, a nice clean three-bedroom home might earn an investor $40,000+ on an Airbnb listing.
For comparison, this same home might earn an investor a smaller $25,000 as a normal regular long-term rental property.
Some people in our community are doing very well investing in properties for the short term rental market.
For some, this has allowed them to gather up five or 10 or 15 or more properties that are rented out with pretty high frequency.
Good on them. They break no rules; they simply prosper through smart investing.
But we do have a massive housing problem here in our community.
We do have dozens and dozens of people that are homeless and sleeping in cars, or on streets, or couch surfing at various friends' homes.
It's not that we have a shortage of houses, it's simply that we have a shortage of houses on the long term rental market.
If just one in 10 of those houses currently on the short-term rental market were returned to the long-term renters, this would instantly provide 50 to 100 homes for people to live in long-term.
That would go a pretty long way toward fixing our local problem with homelessness.
Fingers crossed that some of those people that might own five or more short-term rental properties might consider bringing one or two of them back to the long-term market.
Nominations are open for the 2021 and 2022 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll. The Honour Roll gives our community the opportunity to recognise the outstanding achievements of our local women.
The contribution of volunteers has never been more important, as the past 12 months have seen our rural communities facing multiple challenges including floods and COVID-19. It is during times of adversity we see the wonderful giving spirit of our volunteers.
Volunteers are the heart of our communities and across the Cessnock electorate we have so many wonderful female volunteers who give their time and energy to help others.
The 2021 and 2022 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll is a terrific opportunity to recognise our local heroes. If you know a rural woman who has gone above and beyond, then I would encourage you to nominate her as a Hidden Treasure.
The Hidden Treasures Honour Roll is part of the NSW Department of Primary Industries' (DPI) Rural Women's Network program that recognises the outstanding work of female volunteers, and to celebrate and acknowledge their contribution to rural and regional communities.
Nominations can be completed online at https://www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/rural-womens-network/hidden-treasures by 11.59pm Wednesday, November 30.
