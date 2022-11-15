The Advertiser - Cessnock
Opinion

Clayton Barr: Raising the Barr | We can make a difference to homelessness

By Member for Cessnock, Clayton Barr
November 16 2022 - 12:00am
Cessnock MP Clayton Barr is urging people with multiple short-term lease properties to consider putting some back onto the long-term rental market to help the homelessness crisis. Picture: Shutterstock

It is estimated that across the Cessnock local government area there are somewhere between 500 and 1000 homes being used as short-term rentals on platforms like Airbnb.

