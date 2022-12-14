The Advertiser - Cessnock
The Cessnock Advertiser's Letters to Santa 2022 are due 12pm December 15

Updated December 14 2022 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
UPDATE: Santa's mailbox for The Advertiser's 2022 Letters to Santa has been extended and will be now open until 12pm Thursday, December 15. Drop your letters into Balloon Worx at 92 Vincent Street by then to be published in next week's Advertiser.

