UPDATE: Santa's mailbox for The Advertiser's 2022 Letters to Santa has been extended and will be now open until 12pm Thursday, December 15. Drop your letters into Balloon Worx at 92 Vincent Street by then to be published in next week's Advertiser.
UPDATE: December 7, 4.30pm
Letters to Santa are due in one week's time! Your letters can be dropped off in store, or mailed to Santa Claus, c/o Balloon Worx, 92 Vincent Street, Cessnock. Letters will be published in the December 21 edition of the Advertiser. Merry Christmas!
EARLIER REPORT: November 13, 2022, 9am
Hey kids - Christmas is just six weeks away, so if you haven't written your letter to Santa Claus yet, now's the time!
The Advertiser's 40th annual Letters to Santa feature will appear on Wednesday, December 21.
Every year since 1983, we have published the Christmas wishes of local children, from Barbies, BMXs and cassette tapes, to DVDs and Nintendos, and LOL dolls, Lego and Roblox.
Balloon Worx in Vincent Street will once again be the local drop-off point in 2022, keeping your letters safe before we forward them to the North Pole.
"We have proudly passed on hundreds of beautiful letters to Santa from the children of Cessnock over the past 39 years," Advertiser senior journalist Krystal Sellars said.
"We thank Balloon Worx for helping us to continue this wonderful tradition."
Letters can be dropped off in store, or mailed to Santa Claus, c/o Balloon Worx, 92 Vincent Street, Cessnock.
Letters are due by 5pm on Wednesday, December 14, to ensure they make it to the North Pole on time.
