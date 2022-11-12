The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

The Cessnock Advertiser's Letters to Santa 2022 are due December 14

November 13 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Balloon Worx staff member Cathy Porter with the mailbox where letters to Santa can be dropped off until 5pm Wednesday, December 14.

Hey kids - Christmas is just six weeks away, so if you haven't written your letter to Santa Claus yet, now's the time!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.