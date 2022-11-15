The recent data hacking breach of Medibank has affected many Australians, including people in my electorate. It is a vile act for these cyber criminals to steal people's personal data.
The wanton disregard for human dignity whereby hackers make judgments on people's health and legal life choices are despicable.
Labor has committed to reviewing the Privacy Act and making the laws stronger. The Prime Minister understands that this is a very difficult and stressful time for Australians.
All Australians should be entitled to keep information about our private health secure.
Labor is committed to introducing more robust legal mechanisms to allow people to be compensated by companies that breach their privacy and more substantial penalties for the criminals who engage in this activity.
The Albanese Government has already introduced legislation to increase penalties. The Privacy Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 will increase the maximum penalties that can be applied under the Privacy Act 1988 for serious or repeated privacy breaches from the current $2.22 million penalty to whichever is the greater of $50 million; three times the value of any benefit obtained through the misuse of information; or 30 per cent of a company's adjusted turnover in the relevant period.
The Bill will also give the Australian Information Commissioner greater power to resolve privacy breaches, strengthen the Notifiable Data Breaches scheme and equip the Australian Information Commissioner and the Australian Communications and Media Authority with more extraordinary information-sharing powers.
In addition to this, the Attorney-General's Department will provide a comprehensive review of the Privacy Act. Upon their recommendations, the Australian Government will further reform the Privacy Act to update it to be workable for today's world and problems.
I commend my friend and colleague Minister for Cyber Security Clare O'Neill, who has been swift in preparing laws to make it illegal for Australian companies to pay ransom demands from hackers. This will make data breaches a waste of time for hackers attempting to profit from invading other peoples' privacy. Australians all deserve to know that their data is safe online. Companies will be responsible for ensuring this happens.
Sadly, we know that the criminals we are up against, have adapted their ways, therefore so must we. Around the world, Governments are stepping up and arming up in this fight, and the Australian Government is joining them.
This Saturday, the Attorney-General, the Hon Mark Dreyfus MP KC, announced a new model of policing that will be undertaken permanently by the Australian Government in a new partnership between the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Signals Directorate.
The Australian Signals Directorate is an intelligence agency located within the Defence Department. To the typical Australian little is known of this entity, but it is important to understand that the very best, most innovative, most formidable people in cyber-security in this country, work for the Australian Government, either within the Australian Signals Directorate or for the Australian Federal Police.
The Albanese Government is committed to protecting Australians' personal information and strengthening privacy laws.
