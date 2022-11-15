The Albanese Government has already introduced legislation to increase penalties. The Privacy Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 will increase the maximum penalties that can be applied under the Privacy Act 1988 for serious or repeated privacy breaches from the current $2.22 million penalty to whichever is the greater of $50 million; three times the value of any benefit obtained through the misuse of information; or 30 per cent of a company's adjusted turnover in the relevant period.