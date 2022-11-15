The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Comment/Opinion

The Cessnock Advertiser's Letters to the Editor: November 16, 2022

November 16 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Would you like to share your thoughts on a local issue? Send your letters to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

THANK YOU, GOOD SAMARITANS

I was visiting the Hunter Valley with Knightsbridge/Glenhaven Probus Club. Our accommodation was at Wine Country Motel which was lovely. On Thursday we set off in our own cars to visit Morpeth. I set my Sat Nav and off we went. Sat Nav indicated to take Old Maitland Road and after a few kilometres we came to a "Road Closed" sign and a detour to the left sign. Once on this detour it was obvious that it was a track of some sort and there was no way to turn back. My friend and I are ladies in our 70s and this was four wheel driving like I've never experienced before. However we got just about through and could see the bitumen about 100 metres ahead. We then came to a standstill - the road was blocked with a huge puddle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.