I was visiting the Hunter Valley with Knightsbridge/Glenhaven Probus Club. Our accommodation was at Wine Country Motel which was lovely. On Thursday we set off in our own cars to visit Morpeth. I set my Sat Nav and off we went. Sat Nav indicated to take Old Maitland Road and after a few kilometres we came to a "Road Closed" sign and a detour to the left sign. Once on this detour it was obvious that it was a track of some sort and there was no way to turn back. My friend and I are ladies in our 70s and this was four wheel driving like I've never experienced before. However we got just about through and could see the bitumen about 100 metres ahead. We then came to a standstill - the road was blocked with a huge puddle.
I endeavoured to cross but became heavily bogged. Disaster we thought. Called NRMA who said they would get someone out to have a look but we might need a tow truck. Then out of the blue two angels appeared - two workmen came to our rescue. They were working close by heard from a truck that went through on the road that a car was in trouble. We were hooked up to the bobcat and pulled out of the mud which incidentally was up to the door and my friend could not get out. The bobcat then made a track for us to get out.
I wanted to pay them something for rescuing us but they just smiled and wouldn't take anything. All I know is the driver's truck was FO15 and they were obviously working in the vicinity of Werakata National Park. He even got me to follow him to the shortest way to Morpeth and gave us great directions - better than Sat Nav.
My friend and I are forever grateful to these good Samaritans and I hope if this letter gets published they will see it.
I recently spent more than six weeks as a patient in Kurri Kurri Rehabilitation Hospital. What an asset to our region this facility is! Everyone involved in my care - the doctors, the nurses, the physiotherapists, the cleaners, right down to the lovely people who brought morning tea - was wonderful. I cannot sufficiently express my admiration for their dedication, kindness and professionalism.
