I was visiting the Hunter Valley with Knightsbridge/Glenhaven Probus Club. Our accommodation was at Wine Country Motel which was lovely. On Thursday we set off in our own cars to visit Morpeth. I set my Sat Nav and off we went. Sat Nav indicated to take Old Maitland Road and after a few kilometres we came to a "Road Closed" sign and a detour to the left sign. Once on this detour it was obvious that it was a track of some sort and there was no way to turn back. My friend and I are ladies in our 70s and this was four wheel driving like I've never experienced before. However we got just about through and could see the bitumen about 100 metres ahead. We then came to a standstill - the road was blocked with a huge puddle.