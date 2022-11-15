A cold snap will bring some well-below-average temperatures to Cessnock this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a high of just 21 degrees in Cessnock on Wednesday - six degrees below the long-term average maximum for November - while the overnight low of six degrees on Thursday is about seven degrees below average.
The cold snap won't last long, with tops of 28 and 29 degrees expected on the weekend, and possible showers on Sunday.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
