The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock weather forecast: November 16-22, 2022

November 16 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The King Street jacarandas are looking lovely at this time of year. Picture by Krystal Sellars, 15/11/22.

A cold snap will bring some well-below-average temperatures to Cessnock this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.