Stage two works at Millfield Skate Park to be officially opened on December 2, 2022

November 16 2022 - 4:05pm
Professional BMX rider Brodie Ritter at the opening of Millfield Skate Park's first stage in May 2021. The second and final stage will be officially opened on Friday, December 2, 2022.

The second and final stage of works at Millfield Skate Park is complete, and the community are invited to celebrate at the official opening on Friday, December 2.

Local News

