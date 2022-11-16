The second and final stage of works at Millfield Skate Park is complete, and the community are invited to celebrate at the official opening on Friday, December 2.
A partnership between Cessnock City Council and Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council, the concept for the skate park was sparked in 2017 when nine-year-old Millfield resident Beau Heffernan sent a 50-signature strong petition, proposing the skatepark, to council.
From these grass roots beginnings, council's Skate and BMX Strategy was developed, with the construction of a local skate park at Millfield being a key action.
Located at Crawfordville Park on Bennett Avenue, stage one opened in May 2021 and involved the construction of a concrete skate park, park furniture, access paths, and landscaping works.
The second stage of works included the construction of a transitional/street style skate park which will provide a unique rider experience, along with a new shelter and seating.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said he was proud to partner with Mindaribba LALC to deliver this fantastic project for the community.
"This is the fourth skatepark to be delivered in the Cessnock LGA and is a prime example of how council and the community can work together to deliver positive outcomes for all," Cr Suvaal said.
"I look forward to seeing the community enjoy this awesome new facility, and I encourage residents to come along to the official opening."
Stage two of Millfield Skate Park was made possible thanks to a $314,688 grant under the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said Resources for Regions has been very successful, with rounds one through to eight delivering 242 projects worth $420 million to mining communities since 2012.
"Mining plays a very important part in the NSW economy, supporting tens of thousands of jobs across the state and it will continue to play a role in Cessnock for years to come," Mr Martin said.
"The NSW Government is committed to supporting regional mining towns that supply our state with these precious resources, and I congratulate Cessnock City Council for putting forward this project which will benefit the local community."
Millfield Skate Park's opening celebrations will be held on Friday, December 2 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, and will include a BMX demonstration by Tempest and light refreshments.
