Nominations are open for the 2021 and 2022 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.
The Hidden Treasures Honour Roll is part of the NSW Department of Primary Industries' (DPI) Rural Women's Network program that recognises the outstanding work of female volunteers, and to celebrate and acknowledge their contribution to rural and regional communities.
Cessnock MP Clayton Barr said the contribution of volunteers has never been more important, as the past 12 months have seen our rural communities facing multiple challenges including floods and COVID-19.
"Volunteers are the heart of our communities and across the Cessnock Electorate we have so many wonderful female volunteers who give their time and energy to help others," Mr Barr said.
"The 2021 and 2022 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll is a terrific opportunity to recognise our local heroes. If you know a rural woman who has gone above and beyond, then I would encourage you to nominate her as a Hidden Treasure."
To nominate a Hidden Treasures volunteer, complete a nomination form online here, or download the form on the website and email it to ruralwomensnetwork@dpc.nsw.gov.au, by 11.59pm Wednesday, November 30.
For more information, list of previous honourees and eligibility requirements visit www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/rural-womens-network/hidden-treasures.
Take a look back at some of Cessnock's recent Hidden Treasures inductees below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.