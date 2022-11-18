The Advertiser - Cessnock
New skate park to be built on Mount View Road, Cessnock

November 18 2022 - 4:17pm
Minister for Regional Development Catherine King, Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi and Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal look over plans for the Cessnock Regional Skate Park on Mount View Road on Thursday. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

A new skate park will be built on Mount View Road, about a decade after the idea was first brought to Cessnock City Council.

