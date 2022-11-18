A new skate park will be built on Mount View Road, about a decade after the idea was first brought to Cessnock City Council.
As confirmed in the October budget, the federal government will contribute $1 million to the Cessnock Regional Skate Park project.
The project is estimated at $1.7 million, with council funds and developer contributions to cover the remainder of the cost.
Located near The Basin, the skate park will include a large flow bowl, street-style course, a barbecue area, trees and seating.
RELATED:
Minister for Regional Development Catherine King joined Hunter MP Dan Repacholi and Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal to view the site on Thursday.
Ms King said it was important for the federal government to support projects like skate parks because they improve the liveability of regional communities.
"We want to get young people involved in active recreation and engaged in their communities," she said.
"We want people to live, stay, work and play in regional communities.
"The Regional Development portfolio is not just about developing economies, it's about keeping social and community infrastructure up to date."
Mr Repacholi said it was fantastic to see the skate park project included in the budget after Labor pledged the funds during the election campaign.
"We committed on these (projects) and now we're delivering them," he said.
Cr Suvaal said it was exciting that the project would proceed.
"The Skate and BMX Facilities Needs Assessment 2020 identified a need for improvement of skate and BMX parks to cater for our community," he said.
"Over a quarter of the population of our LGA are within the 5-24 years age bracket.
"This project will be innovative, accessible and expressive for our youth.
"It will also give young talent better opportunities for development."
Cr Suvaal said the project will be put out to tender and he hopes to see it completed as soon as possible.
The Cessnock Regional Skate Park was one of five sport and recreational projects in the Cessnock LGA to receive funding under the federal budget, alongside $7.6 million for the Kurri Kurri netball courts, $1 million towards an upgrade at Kurri Kurri Sportsground, $500,000 for the Carmichael Park BMX facility at Bellbird and $373,000 for a lighting upgrade at Cessnock Sportsground.
IN THE NEWS:
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.