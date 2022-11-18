The Cessnock Regional Skate Park was one of five sport and recreational projects in the Cessnock LGA to receive funding under the federal budget, alongside $7.6 million for the Kurri Kurri netball courts, $1 million towards an upgrade at Kurri Kurri Sportsground, $500,000 for the Carmichael Park BMX facility at Bellbird and $373,000 for a lighting upgrade at Cessnock Sportsground.

