The children at Kurri Kurri and District Preschool Kindergarten are getting in touch with nature after the preschool's outdoor spaces recently underwent a makeover.
The project came about after a team of educators formed a vision to improve the preschool's outdoor spaces to benefit the health, learning and development of children.
"Nature play positively impacts on children's health and development," Kurri Preschool educator Nicole Gajewski said.
The preschool's outdoor spaces had grown tired over time and in need of some TLC. The not-for-profit preschool secured funding from Woolworths Landcare, Kurri Kurri Bowling Club and Cessnock City Council's Dollar-for-Dollar grant program for the project.
The project aims to restore flora that is native to the Lower Hunter region to benefit the local eco-system.
The children have contributed to the research, planning and implementation of this project, with help from community members and organisations.
Ms Gajewski said the children have been co-planning a native garden over the past few years, inspired from learning about insects and endangered bird species that are native to this region.
They have also been investigating which plants will support local wildlife and insects, as well as traditional uses of plants for natural medicine, meals and craft.
The preschool employed a local horticulturalist and sourced plants from Hunter Indigenous Plants, who have provided guidance and expertise on plants endemic to the region, and this has helped to build the children's knowledge of bush tucker, native plant uses and the interdependency of living creatures.
"During our local area bushwalks, educators and children have noticed that some of the plants observed in the bush are the same as the endemic plants recently established at preschool," Ms Gajewski said.
"Children are also recognising that they are part of the preschool community and are developing an awareness of their connection to the wider community."
The children are also developing their knowledge of the importance of caring for the environment.
After it came up in discussion about what it might mean if birds are endangered, Mackenzie shared her knowledge, saying "They (the birds) are endangered as their trees have been cut down and have nowhere to live".
When asked how planting a garden at preschool will help these endangered birds, Mackenzie said "It (the preschool garden) will help the birds whose trees have been cut down".
"Children are realising that their contributions matter and impact on their world," Ms Gajewski said.
