Kurri Kurri Preschool upgrades outdoor spaces with grant funding

November 23 2022 - 5:00am
Jimmy, Eddie, Isaac, Archer, Noah, Eden, Adelyn, Jye, Oakley and Carter in the yarning circle at Kurri Kurri Preschool. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

The children at Kurri Kurri and District Preschool Kindergarten are getting in touch with nature after the preschool's outdoor spaces recently underwent a makeover.

