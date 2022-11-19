The Advertiser - Cessnock
Qirkz in the Hunter opens on December 2 with Jeff Duff's 'Bowie Unzipped'

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated November 20 2022 - 12:14pm, first published 8:00am
Jeff Duff's Bowie Unzipped will be Qirkz in the Hunter's opening night show on Friday, December 2.

A David Bowie tribute show and a Mexican mariachi band will be the featured acts on the opening weekend of the Hunter Valley's new live music venue.

