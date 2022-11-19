A David Bowie tribute show and a Mexican mariachi band will be the featured acts on the opening weekend of the Hunter Valley's new live music venue.
Qirkz in the Hunter will open at the Hotel Denman, Abermain on Friday, December 2 with Jeff Duff's Bowie Unzipped, followed by Victor Valdes' Mariachi Band on the Saturday night.
Jeff Duff's career has spanned over five decades, kicking off in the mid-1970s with his trail-blazing rock ensemble Kush, before moving to London in the '80s, where he became the darling of the new wave movement, and Bowie was often seen at his shows.
Victor Valdes is a "walking encyclopedia" of Latin music past and present, and his show at Qirkz is a rare opportunity to see him in full regalia with his big band Mariachi group, as they play all the Mexican favourites.
Venue owner Yaron Hallis - who founded Marrickville's Camelot Lounge and its predecessor Qirkz - is excited to be bringing some of Australia's finest acts to Abermain.
"Almost everyone that's playing here hasn't played in the Hunter Valley before," he said.
"It will be - in the best possible way - quite a culture shock."
Hallis bought the Hotel Denman in February this year, moved his young family from Sydney to Abermain, and set about to transform the 110-year-old hotel into a dedicated live music venue.
Qirkz was originally set to open on the first week of November, but the opening was postponed due to the renovations taking longer than anticipated, and some supply issues.
The café has been open for about four weeks, while the bar and dining area will open the same night as the music venue.
Other acts on the line-up before the year's end include Who's That Girl?: The Eurythmics and Annie Lennox Show (December 9), The Album Show presents The Beatles album tracks, B-sides and selected hits (December 10), Blues Party with PJ O'Brien Band (December 16) and Glam Bam Thank You Ma'am '70s Party (December 17).
Show-only and dining packages are available. For tickets and more information, visit qirkz.com.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.