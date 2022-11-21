The last time Cessnock Walks Kawuma was held in person, smoke from the beginning of the Black Summer bushfires lingered over the city, and COVID wasn't even heard of.
An initiative of the Cessnock Domestic and Family Violence Network, the awareness walk returns as a full-scale event on Wednesday, November 30, after an online campaign in 2020 and a self-guided walk in 2021.
"We're very excited to be able to go back to an awareness walk," Cessnock Family Support Service manager Robyn Beveridge said.
"While we were able to pivot, there's nothing like face-to-face interaction."
The walk - which is named after an an Indigenous word for 'together' - will assemble at Castlemaine Street at 10am and make its way down Vincent Street and to the TAFE grounds, where information stalls, entertainment and activities will be held.
All are welcome to attend, and participants are encouraged to wear white.
For more information, visit the Cessnock Walks Kawuma Facebook page.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.