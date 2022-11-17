A free induction course for anyone who wants to learn more about the hospitality industry is now available once a month in Cessnock.
The Hunter Valley Induction Program has been developed by the Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association (HVWTA) after it received funding from the joint state-federal Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund.
The 2.5-hour course is aimed at new starters, those who are looking at entering the hospitality industry, or anyone with two years' experience or less.
It contains a brief history of the region, basic wine knowledge, customer service skills, and a Q&A with a local industry leader.
HVWTA industry development specialist Lydia McNaughton said the idea behind the course was to build "resilience and capacity" by teaching people more about the region.
While aimed at new starters in the hospitality, the course is open to everyone.
"One man who was retired came along because he wanted to learn more about the history of the region," Ms McNaughton said.
"Some people who are wanting to know more about the region, some who are making career changes, some who already have jobs in the industry - it's open to everyone."
The course is expected to run monthly until June, and the materials will eventually be available for download.
The next session will be held at Cessnock Leagues Club on Tuesday, November 29 from 2pm to 4.30pm. Tea/coffee, wine tasting and afternoon tea is included.
For more information or to register, email lydia@hvwta.com.au
IN THE NEWS:
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.