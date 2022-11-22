A Less is More discussion panel will be held at East Cessnock Bowling Club this Thursday evening. Topics will include living with less, decluttering, avoiding waste and growing your own food. The panel will run from 6pm to 7.30pm and is a free event, with refreshments provided. Book your spot at cessnock.nsw.gov.au/LessIsMorePanel.
A workshop for supervisors of learner drivers will be held at Cessnock City Council this Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Topics including current rules and requirements, and how to make learning to drive a safe and positive experience. Bookings are essential on 4993 4311.
The 30th anniversary Laguna Art Show will be held at Laguna Hall this weekend. The art show is the annual major fundraiser for Laguna Public School P&C's Little Faces Big Future initiative. Ticketed events including the opening night soiree on Friday and a '90s party on Saturday. For more information and tickets, visit www.littlefacesbigfuture.com.
Suplex Professional Wrestling returns to East Cessnock Bowling Club this Saturday night. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are on sale at moshtix.com.au.
Live music will be held at the newly-upgraded Col Brown Rotary Park over the next four Saturdays as the community is invited to reconnect with the Kurri CBD. Artists will include Splashing Mood (November 26), Teasha & Mari (December 3), Sami Cooke (December 10) and Jadily (December 17), with all shows from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Read more here.
Bellbird Hotel: Saturday, Live DJ.
Bellbird Park Bowling Club: Sunday, Cooper Randall.
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Thomas James.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Josh Drinkwater. Saturday, Solid Gold Party Night with Dave Cochrane.
Col Brown Rotary Park, Kurri Kurri: Saturday, Splashing Mood (4.30pm-7.30pm).
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Pete Gelzinnis. Saturday, YOK.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Mike Horbacz; Big Pete. Saturday, Katie and Feff; Finnian Johnson.
Cypress Lakes Resort Pokolbin: Friday, Hudson Rose.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, Katie and Feff.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Overload. Saturday, Kristy J; #RO551. Sunday, Boney Rivers.
Hope Estate: Saturday, The Corrs, Wet Wet Wet, Ben Lee and Gaudion.
Hotel Cessnock: Friday, Tailor Made.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, The Versions. Sunday, Rebecca Henry; Sunset Sunday Sounds DJs.
Jimmy Joans: Sunday, Liam Kennedy-Clark Duo.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Dan Mani.
Neath Hotel: Friday, Darren Rolling Keys. Saturday, Revampt.
Nineteen Hunter Valley (The Vintage): Friday, Bryce Sainty. Saturday, Ian Sandercoe.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Andy.
Peden's Hotel: Friday, Andy. Sunday, Tim Harding.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Friday, Barracuda. Saturday, Brass Monkey.
Royal Oak Hotel Cessnock: Friday, Mel's Karaoke. Saturday, Hard Hitter.
Samasama: Thursday, Gareth Jay.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Anthony Lee. Saturday, Redline. Sunday, Dean Kyrwood.
Weston Workers Club: Friday, Pink Cadillac. Saturday, Jake Rattle N Roll.
Wednesday, November 30: Domestic violence awareness event Cessnock Walks Kawuma will be held, walking from Castlemaine Street to the TAFE grounds. Read more here.
Friday, December 2: Carols in the Park returns to Cessnock Sportsground after a four-year break. Read more here.
Friday, December 2: New live music venue Qirkz in the Hunter will open at the Hotel Denman, Abermain on with Jeff Duff's Bowie Unzipped. Read more here.
