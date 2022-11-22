The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

What's on around Cessnock and beyond: November 23-29, 2022

November 23 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Decluttering extraordinaire Susanne Thiebe will speak at the Less is More panel at East Cessnock Bowling Club on Thursday night.

LESS IS MORE

A Less is More discussion panel will be held at East Cessnock Bowling Club this Thursday evening. Topics will include living with less, decluttering, avoiding waste and growing your own food. The panel will run from 6pm to 7.30pm and is a free event, with refreshments provided. Book your spot at cessnock.nsw.gov.au/LessIsMorePanel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.