Nominee Michelle James is looking forward to glamming up for the Awards night on Saturday.
Michelle has been nominated twice before in the Customer Service Awards but couldn't attend either night.
"it will be nice to have the chance to dress up again, after COVID cancelled so many things," she said.
A Cessnock local, Michelle bought Jdlani, a jewellery and accessories store, in 2016 to fulfil a dream of running her own business.
"I had a former life in hospitality, managing restaurants in the vineyards, but wanted a new challenge.
Apart from the enormous range of jewellery, Michelle stocks scarves, handbags, clutches, wallets and fascinators. "I'm the only place in Cessnock that sells fascinators so there was huge demand during Melbourne Cup week - they cleaned me out!"
Michelle has branched into crystals and salt lamps and is studying reiki so she can offer the service at the store.
Being a naturally friendly "people" person, Michelle loves interacting with her customers and meeting new people. "I think that is the basis of customer service, friendliness and generosity with time and knowledge, and knowing your product well."
Michelle's newest range of gemstone earrings are made by a member of the Cessnock Gem and Mineral Club.
St Patrick's School teacher Kristen Archer loves her job so much that she has travelled from Newcastle every school day - for the past 24 years.
It's no surprise to the school community that she has been nominated in the 2022 Cessnock Customer Service Awards.
Principal Maree Jones said Kristen thoroughly deserved being nominated for such a prestigious award.
"She is one of the most committed and dedicated teachers I have ever had the pleasure of working with throughout my career," Ms Jones said.
"Over the years, Kristen has constantly adapted her teaching practices to make sure she delivers the most innovative, contemporary and engaging lessons to her students.
"Kristen's love of her students is evident in everything that she does here at school. She certainly goes beyond the call of duty on many occasions, encouraging all of her students to be the best person that they can be.
"She knows how to help students reach their full potential. Kristen is certainly attentive to the individual needs of her students and I think this is what makes her not just a good teacher, but a great teacher!" Ms Jones said.
"I know Kristen loves being a part of our beautiful St Patrick's School community.
"She is a valued staff member and we are lucky to have her teaching at St Patrick's!"
The 2022 Cessnock Customer Service Awards have received more than 800 nominations for 411 employees, representing more than 160 businesses in the Cessnock local government area.
"This is a record for the number of businesses represented," said Clint Ekert, president of the Cessnock Business Chamber which runs the awards.
"This is such a fantastic result," Mr Ekert said.
"I would like to say a big congratulations to all who have been nominated.
"Someone has taken the time to nominate you and acknowledge the service you gave them, this is a great achievement in itself."
Winners of the 18 categories and the overall Chamber's Choice for 2022 will be announced at the gala awards night this Saturday (December 3) at the Cessnock Leagues Club.
"We will be holding Cessnock's biggest Christmas party to celebrate those who have been nominated in the awards," Mr Ekert said.
"We have organised a great night of entertainment with comedian Tahir and Newcastle band Gen-R-8, so there'll be plenty of opportunity to relax and dance the night away."
The Cessnock Customer Service Awards recognise local legends who offer great customer service year round.
Since their inception in 2010, the Cessnock Customer Service Awards have acknowledged thousands of people who do their best to provide excellent customer experience.
"We have a focus to encourage awesome customer service all year round by having a monthly Chamber's Choice award," Mr Ekert said.
Last-minute tickets to this Saturday's party at the Cessnock Leagues Club may still be available at cessnockchamber.com.au/events.
Five staff members from Sternbecks real estate agency are nominees in this year's Cessnock Customer Service Awards.
Sternbecks is no stranger to these awards as business owner James Harvey has been a perennial sponsor and his staff have often been nominated.
The 2022 nominees from Sternbecks are Margaret Keighley, Lauren Dover, Natasha Foster, Katie Sexton-Bate and Nakeisha Knowles.
"We understand that customer service is the backbone of every successful business and it is each individual team member who delivers that service on behalf of the business," James said.
"The Awards night is a wonderful platform to share such thoroughly deserved recognition."
Sternbecks is the longest-serving agency in Cessnock and the Hunter Valley wine region and respect for the business has been forged on the back of a tremendous public profile held by the late Harold Sternbeck AM.
"Sternbecks holds a distinct local connection within our community. Since inception, a focus on helping our clients achieve their real estate objective is how we have done business.
"We are the hand they hold to help guide them through the process," James said.
"We do what our clients can't. It's that simple."
A funeral service representative can make the world of difference for families who have lost a loved one.
As they struggle with grief, and often disbelief, families must face bewildering choices about how to farewell their loved one. It can be a surreal and overwhelming experience.
But an empathetic funeral service representative such as Georgina Picton, of Creightons Funeral Service, can relieve families of that added stress at such a sad and vulnerable time.
Georgina is a nominee in this year's awards, her first nomination and one she feels privileged to receive.
"I always love to offer exceptional customer service to families, that is very important to me. It is also an honour to have that family trust."
Having lost many family members, some in tragic circumstances, Georgina understands profound grief. Her own experiences motivated her to join the funeral industry eight years ago.
"I always wanted to help others through such a sad and challenging time.
"There is so much to organise, in such a short time, and so many decisions to make, it can just be too much for families to face while dealing with their loss.
"I make all the arrangements, do all the bookings - I take care of all the practical aspects while also supporting the families emotionally. To me, that's a privilege."