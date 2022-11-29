St Pat's teacher goes beyond call of duty Advertising Feature

St Patrick's School teacher Kristen Archer loves her job so much that she has travelled from Newcastle every school day - for the past 24 years.



It's no surprise to the school community that she has been nominated in the 2022 Cessnock Customer Service Awards.



She is one of the most committed and dedicated teachers I have ever had the pleasure of working with throughout my career. - St Patrick's School Principal Maree Jones

Principal Maree Jones said Kristen thoroughly deserved being nominated for such a prestigious award.



"She is one of the most committed and dedicated teachers I have ever had the pleasure of working with throughout my career," Ms Jones said.

"Over the years, Kristen has constantly adapted her teaching practices to make sure she delivers the most innovative, contemporary and engaging lessons to her students.

"Kristen's love of her students is evident in everything that she does here at school. She certainly goes beyond the call of duty on many occasions, encouraging all of her students to be the best person that they can be.

"She knows how to help students reach their full potential. Kristen is certainly attentive to the individual needs of her students and I think this is what makes her not just a good teacher, but a great teacher!" Ms Jones said.

"I know Kristen loves being a part of our beautiful St Patrick's School community.



"She is a valued staff member and we are lucky to have her teaching at St Patrick's!"