Long-serving Cessnock Tidy Towns president Ken Victor has been recognised by Keep Australia Beautiful with a lifetime achievement award.
Mr Victor, who turned 91 last month, finished up with Tidy Towns in May this year after more than 30 years with the volunteer group.
He joined the committee in 1989 (about three years after it was founded), and became president in 1992.
Under Mr Victor's leadership Cessnock Tidy Towns delivered a number of successful projects, including garden beds along the steps of Convent Hill to Bridges Hill Park; planting trees adjacent to the flood-prone Cessnock Soccer Club (which improved the amenity and supported other flood management works at the site), and his most lasting legacy, the restoration of Aberdare Central Colliery, now known as Poppethead Park, at Kitchener.
Mr Victor and the Tidy Towns group lobbied to have the site tidied up for community use. Council resolved to hand the land over to the group and so began the mammoth task of restoring the site.
Mr Victor took the lead along with his trusty side-kicks, Gordon Slade and Warren Rees, and together they spent as many as 40-50 hours each week volunteering to restore the land.
Mr Victor's wife, Jean - also a Tidy Towns member - said he was so dedicated to the project he was rarely at home.
The men moved scrap metal off the site, repaired the one remaining poppethead, cleaned out the mine dam and built a jetty; they installed new steps, which are now known as "Ken's steps".
A picnic shelter was erected and a barbecue added, fencing was constructed, a board walk and bridge were built over the creek while a birdwatching platform and walking trails were also constructed.
Not only did he give his labour to the project, he raised funds for the project through raffles, selling t-shirts, and holding community balls and dances.
His tireless work resulted in a beautiful recreational area that many now enjoy.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal presented the award to Mr Victor on behalf of Keep Australia Beautiful at a ceremony at Jacaranda Grove last Thursday, with many of Mr Victor's friends and council staff in attendance.
"Ken is a shining example of a person who is committed to his community. He always has time for a chat, loves to share his knowledge, is happy to learn from others," Cr Suvaal said.
"I'd like to extend a big thank you and congratulations to Ken. His dedication to the Cessnock community is truly admirable and will be felt by many generations to come."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
