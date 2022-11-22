Under Mr Victor's leadership Cessnock Tidy Towns delivered a number of successful projects, including garden beds along the steps of Convent Hill to Bridges Hill Park; planting trees adjacent to the flood-prone Cessnock Soccer Club (which improved the amenity and supported other flood management works at the site), and his most lasting legacy, the restoration of Aberdare Central Colliery, now known as Poppethead Park, at Kitchener.