Ken Victor receives Keep Australia Beautiful lifetime achievement award

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated November 22 2022 - 12:11pm, first published 12:10pm
Pip Oddie, Alison Davey, Jean Victor, Ken Victor, Debbie Barry and Anne Sander at Ken's award presentation last Thursday. Picture supplied by Cessnock City Council.

Long-serving Cessnock Tidy Towns president Ken Victor has been recognised by Keep Australia Beautiful with a lifetime achievement award.

