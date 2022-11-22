The Advertiser - Cessnock
Reverse Advent Calendar supports Soupz On and Hunter Food Relief Centre

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:47pm, first published 5:30pm
Mat Johnston (Hunter Food Relief Centre), James Frecklington (PCYC Cessnock), Wayne Dowling (Soupz On), Stephanie Ekert (Balloon Worx) and Ruth Mitchell (Minifarms) with the Reverse Advent box. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

Cessnock residents are being encouraged to think of people in need this Christmas by supporting the Reverse Advent Calendar initiative.

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

