Cessnock residents are being encouraged to think of people in need this Christmas by supporting the Reverse Advent Calendar initiative.
A food security initiative, Reverse Advent Calendar was launched in Ballarat in 2018, and this year it has grown to 49 locations across the country, including Cessnock for the first time.
Cessnock's Reverse Advent Calendar will support local charities Soupz On and Hunter Food Relief Centre.
"The idea is to fill the boxes with items that will make it Christmas for people who may not have access to refrigeration or cooking facilities," local area coordinator Ruth Mitchell said.
"We are asking for donations of non-perishable Christmas fare - things like bon bons, party hats, lollies, nuts, chocolates, cakes and cordials."
READ MORE:
Minifarms Australia will then add fruit and vegetables to the boxes that will be delivered to people with cooking facilities.
Ms Mitchell runs the small produce market Fresh Buys Cessnock for Minifarms Australia, and distributes her surplus produce to Soupz On and Hunter Food Relief Centre each week.
She said she decided to bring Reverse Advent to Cessnock to support the collaboration of the local food security services, which serve hundreds of meals between them every week.
"During our usual weekly exchanges I had heard stories of clients who had felt unsupported and alone being in tears of gratitude that their children could feel the same as the other kids, and of pensioners who were overcome that someone had thought of them," Ms Mitchell said.
"One man said it sparked him up so much it gave him renewed hope and made his year not just his day.
"The Reverse Advent 2022 distribution allows Minifarms to ensure every local family receives fresh and nutritious produce for as well as the treats and trimmings that make Christmas special."
Reverse Advent boxes can been collected from Balloon Worx or PCYC Cessnock, and must be returned by Thursday, December 15.
IN THE NEWS:
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.