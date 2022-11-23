Jackson Cox ton lifts PCH into Coalfields Cup top four

The Coalfields Cup cricket competition is really heating up, with some upsets rounding out week seven of the competition.
The individual highlight of the round came courtesy of PCH skipper Jackson Cox who notched his seventh career top grade century in the match against Glendon at Cook Park No.3.
The 27-year-old came to the crease at the fall of the first wicket, and smashed 15 boundaries and cleared the rope once on his way to an unbeaten 103 from 128 balls.
PCH posted a healthy 4-188 on the back of Cox's innings. He was well supported by Abe Jones (51) who was also very productive in his half century. Evan Moss was the other main contributor with 15.
The youthful Joe Druery was the pick of the Glendon attack with 3-44 off 8.
Glendon's batting woes continued in reply, as they were skittled for 92 inside 27 overs. Most batsmen made starts without pushing on to a big total, with Ji Bailey (20), Anthony Bailey (16), Drew Nelson (15) and Cooper Bailey (13no) among the run scorers.
Dan Oldknow (3-16 off 7.2), Barton Jones (2-25 off 7) and Hugh Smith (2-12 off 3) kept a lid on things for PCH. The win moved them into the top four for the first time this season.
The Piranhas caused a major upset by inflicting Bellbird's second loss in as many weeks at Carmichael Park.
Bellbird batted first, but were restricted to 156 due to some tight bowling and fielding. Super sub Kane Bradley was their best with an unbeaten 51, with Matt Thomson (25), Ben Fairlie (24) and Jason Orr (16) keeping things ticking over.
Matt Hopley took the new ball and bowled beautifully for the visitors, claiming 4-19 off 8, with Aaron Sweeney (3-38 off 7.2) and James Collins (2-37 off 8) taking important scalps.
The Piranhas got off to a flyer in reply, with Hopley blasting 47 off just 14 balls including seven huge maximums. Opening partner Mark Crowfoot settled into the anchor role and carried his bat with 49, with skipper Luke Sweeney (33no) also at the crease when the winning blow was struck.
Pat Cagney was Bellbird's best with the four-piece, taking 2-48 off 8.
In another upset, Creeks inflicted top of the table Valley/JPC's first loss of the season by 60 runs.
Creeks batted first and scored freely to close their innings at 9-183, with Bayden Mullholland (48), Nathan Stapleford (45), Gavin Wake (33) and Myles Cook (20) all contributing nicely.
Luke Dempster (2-14 off 6), skipper Isaac Barry (2-33 off 8) and Tristan Muir (2-36 off 8) all picked up a brace of wickets for Valley/JPC.
The competition leaders turned in their worst batting display of the season to date, and were all out in the 30th over for 123.
Mewa Jeetarwal batted beautifully for an unbeaten 74, but he lacked support from his fellow batsmen as he was the only one to reach double figures. He has proved to be a real find for the joint venture.
Man-of-the-match Stapleford capped an exceptional all-round game for Creeks, with the former two-time Cessnock District cricketer-of-the-year finishing with 6-17 off 8. Skipper Blake Cook chipped in with 2-24 off 8.
In the final game of the round, Greta/Branxton made it back-to-back wins with a 117-run victory over Wine Country at Miller Park.
The Blues batted first, making full use of the very favourable batting conditions to post a healthy 6-221.
Josh Dagg continued on his stellar early season batting form with an unbeaten 90, Chris Murray was next best with 36 in his maiden first grade appearance for the club, with Nathan Holz (29), Reuben Andrews (15) and Will Regan (12no) all finding the gaps nicely.
Rob Sidebottom (2-53 off 8) and Stephen Hedger (2-36 off 8) were the pick of the Wine Country attack.
The Wood Ducks struggled to gather any real momentum in reply, and were eventually all out in the 33rd over for 104. Wayne Harris (30), Jason Ambrose (24) and skipper Andrew Fensom (21) were their best three with the willow.
Jace Lawson proved a handful again for the Blues with the new ball, taking 3-14 off 8. Brent Watson was just as economical with 3-13 off 6, with Holz taking 2-25 off 4.
Coalfields suffered their first loss in Central North Zone Under-15s competition going down by 66 runs to Armidale in Scone.
Armidale batted first and were out for 181 in the final over of their 50-over contest.
Scone's Blake Scott took 4-34 and Singleton's Mason Knodler 3-23.
Coalfields, who are second on the table behind Maitland Maroon, were all out for 115 with Cessnock's Reef Cato-Symonds top scoring with 19 and Kurri Weston Mulbring's Lucas Stair making 18.
There was no play in the Under-13 and 17s.
Bellbird 3/79 (Stef Durie 34, Gavin Kronholm 16, Wade Denham 15, Scott Williams 1-12 off 3, Tyler Wade 1-8 off 3, Angues McClellan 1-14 off 3).
Chelmsford Hotel 2/85 (Jakob Bartley 38no, Hayden Yates 26, Tanveer Singh 1-18 off 5, Jack Barattini 1-30 off 7) defeated Greta/Branxton 10/83 (Jason Varley 23, Regan Rolfe 15, Pat Nugent 13, Shane Dupille 6-10 off 9.4, Josh Hunter 2-16 off 8).
Piranhas 10/123 (Aaron Zechel 48, Glenn Oakes 31, Greg O'Connor 3-9 off 5, Koby Brown 3-14 off 7, Peter Davis 2-26 off 10) defeated Wine Country 10/101 (Ben Priest 28, Greg O'Connor 20, Ty Cowley 17no, Aaron Zechel 4-24 off 10, Matthew Kemp 2-32 off 10).
Bellbird 10/88 (Brad Henderson 38, Stuart Henderson 14, Jordon Jackson-Tilley 3-19 off 10, Nick Wallace 3-12 off 6, Dave Cooper 2-21 off 5.2, Matt Blake 2-25 off 7) defeated Hotel Cessnock 10/60 (Dave Cooper 27, Dylan Stoker 2-8 off 6, Dan Field 2-11 off 5,Alex Clifford 2-12 off 3, Brad Henderson 2-1 off 1.1).
Greta/Branxton bye.
Supporters 10/114 (Kobe Minter 66, Nev Taylor 13, Jason McMichael 5-22 off 7.3, Peter Walsh 2-26 off 6, Reef Cato-Symonds 2-24 off 5) defeated Wine Country 10/104 (Tom Vaughn 33, Oscar Vaughn 21, Reef Cato-Symonds 19, Glenn Mchugh 4-24 off 9.4, Isaac Minter 3-23 off 10, Pandurang Datar 3-19 off 3).
Greta/Branxton defeated Piranhas
Points Tables
First Grade (Coalfields Cup): Valley/JPC 30, Creeks 30, Bellbird 24, PCH 21, Greta/Branxton 21, Wine Country 21, Piranhas 15, Glendon 6.
Second Grade Bellbird 39, Wine Country 28, Greta/Branxton 28*, Chelmsford Hotel 25** game in hand.
Third Grade: Bellbird 29*, Piranhas 28*, Wine Country 25**, Hotel Cessnock 25*, Greta/Branxton 21**.* byes received, no points allocated.
Fourth Grade: Greta/Branxton 40, Wine Country 35, Supporters 32, Piranhas 23.
Club Championship: Bellbird 255.95, Wine Country 230.65, Greta/Branxton 227.15, Piranhas 125.10.
Club Championship Formula: First Grade x 4, Second Grade x 2.8, Third Grade x 1.75, Fourth Grade x 0.7.
