Kobi Ryan strikes gold twice at National School Sports Association title

Nulkaba Public School year five student Kobi Ryan has starred with two gold medals at the National School Sports Association titles in Brisbane.
Competing for NSW PSSA, Kobi, 11, won the 11-year-old long jump gold on Friday and was part of the NSW 800 metre mixed relay team which also won gold.
Kobi, who ran a 100 metre leg, and his teammates set a new national record in the 800m mixed relay which involves two 200m legs, a 300m and 100m leg.
After a disappointing results at the state titles in his pet event the long-jump, Kobi was on song from his first jump leaping an amazing 5.23 metres.
It proved to be the winning jump by 15cm from his nearest rival and secured gold for the youngster on day one of the championships.
Kobi's mum Kristy Murray said Kobi had finished third in long-jump at the state titles and had just made the team for the national titles.
"To make the national titles is a fantastic effort and we were just so proud of him, but then to win gold is just incredible," she said.
Kobi is a sporting all-rounder having represented the Hunter at the NSW PSSA rugby league titles and he plays footy with the Cessnock Goannas Minor Rugby League. However, athletics and in particular long-jump remains his main sporting passion.
"He started in athletics as a seven-year-old and competes with the Cessnock Athletics as well as at school," Murray said. "He went to his first state titles when he was eight, but because of COVID did not compete at that level again until this year."
