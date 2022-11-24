Cessnock High School student support officer Stacy Jacobs has been named NSW Youth Worker of the Year.
The award was presented as part of the the Youth Action NSW Youth Work Conference, which was held in Sydney on November 17 and 18.
Ms Jacobs, who has worked at Cessnock High School for 10 years, said she was humbled to receive the award.
"There are literally thousands of people, including over 400 SSOs doing great work for our young people across the state," she said.
"I try my hardest to work with our young people to address whatever it is that they need and don't know that I am exceptionally that special for it."
The Youth Worker of the Year award is presented to someone who has extraordinary dedication and innovation with their work, has demonstrated outstanding outcomes with the young people with whom they work and advocates to address systemic barriers which impact on young people.
More than 200 people across the state were nominated for the award, and a final 16 were selected, from which Ms Jacobs was chosen as the winner.
Cessnock High School principal Peter Riley congratulated Ms Jacobs on her win, saying: "This is fantastic and well-overdue recognition of Stacy's work with our students".
Cessnock community and youth development officer Will Doran, who is based at The Centre @ Kurri Kurri, received a highly commended award in the same category, while Niamh Walpole from Cessnock Youth Centre and Outreach Service (CYCOS) was a finalist for emerging youth worker of the year.
Youth Action is the peak body representing young people and the services that support them in NSW.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
