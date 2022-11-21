Greg McLaren spent a lot of time at Cessnock Library as a child growing up in Neath and Kurri Kurri.
Now a widely-published and anthologised poet, McLaren will return to his childhood haunt next week to give a talk about his new novel, Camping Underground.
McLaren's seventh book, Camping Underground is a verse novel set in and around Cessnock during a post-apocalyptic near-future where society has largely collapsed in the wake of political violence and a viral pandemic.
Described as a "brutal, lyrical and cinematic narrative", it lays out the scattered fragments of a woman's life before and after the collapse - surviving the wreckage, moving amid the chaos while searching for her niece, and responding with violence of her own, as conflict and control dance around in the aftermath of the virus.
"It's novel of family and politics, social and cultural history, with a bit of a love story hidden in there as well," McLaren said.
Much of the work in McLaren's previous books - including The Kurri Kurri Book of the Dead, Australian Ravens and Windfall - is also set in and around the Coalfields.
"A lot of writers write what they know - that's definitely been my MO," he said.
McLaren attended Cessnock East Public School and Kurri Kurri High School, and went on to work at public libraries before gaining his PhD in Australian literature at the University of Sydney, then becoming a primary school teacher.
Based in Sydney, he hasn't been to Cessnock much since leaving 30 years ago, and is anticipating his return.
"I'm looking forward to reconnecting with some of those places and share what's in the book and other people's views and memories," he said.
Greg McLaren will speak at Cessnock Library on Thursday, December 1 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Copies of Camping Underground will be available for sale and signing on the night. Register for your free tickets at eventbrite.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
