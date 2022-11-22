Warm, dry days are forecast in Cessnock for most of this week, before the rain returns on Sunday.
While windy conditions earlier this week brought milder maximum temperatures, the wind is expected to ease on Wednesday and the mercury is set to rise into the thirties again, peaking at 35 on Sunday.
Overnight lows will range from 10 to 18 degrees. Possible showers are forecast on Sunday, continuing into early next week.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
Wednesday: 10-29, sunny
Thursday: 11-28, sunny
Friday: 12-28, partly cloudy
Saturday: 13-27, partly cloudy
Sunday: 15-35, partly cloudy
Monday: 18-27, shower or two
Tuesday: 14-28, possible shower
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
