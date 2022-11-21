Cessnock City Council's annual Christmas Gift and Food Appeal is now open, and residents are encouraged to give generously.
New, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items can be dropped off at Cessnock and Kurri Kurri Libraries or council's administration building on Vincent Street.
All donations this year will be given to Samaritans Assistance Centre Cessnock to deliver to people doing it tough in the local community.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal is encouraging residents to give what they can to help those who are less fortunate in the lead-up to Christmas.
"Christmas is the perfect time to think of others, and your generosity and kindness will be felt in the lives of vulnerable families across the Cessnock LGA," Cr Suvaal said.
"Samaritans is a wonderful community organisation who has been able to deliver presents to an average of 156 local children in need for the past seven years, and it would be great to see this number increase this year."
Donations will be accepted up until Tuesday, December 6, with donations to be distributed by Samaritans the following week.
