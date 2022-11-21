The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock City Council's 2022 Christmas Gift and Food Appeal supports Samaritans

November 21 2022 - 12:30pm
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal and Denise Crossley from Samaritans. Picture supplied.

Cessnock City Council's annual Christmas Gift and Food Appeal is now open, and residents are encouraged to give generously.

