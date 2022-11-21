Cessnock High School's memories of 2022 have been immortalised with the publication of the annual Black Diamond magazine.
A team of six students from years 9 and 10 worked on this year's edition, which was launched on November 14.
"Working on the 2022 Black Diamond this year has been one of my favourite parts of coming to school," magazine team member Cherry Harris said.
"Returning to the magazine for another year has brought many great memories, and I look forward to many more years.
"I am very excited to share what we have made with the rest of our community."
The Black Diamond was published from 1935 to 2014, then revived in 2021 after a seven-year absence.
"It has been a privilege over these past two years to be able to revive a proud Cessnock institution alongside a group of inspiring young people who are so passionate about this school," English teacher and magazine coordinator Lauren Hayes said.
The launch event provided an opportunity for the school to acknowledge the contributions of its sponsors, with representatives of the school's P&C, Cessnock Library, Creightons Funeral Services, CR Smyth & Son Funeral Services and Calvary Care in attendance.
Principal Peter Riley gave a reading from the 1935 Black Diamond, highlighting the importance of the magazine as part of the community's history.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
