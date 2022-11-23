Cessnock Goannas juniors Fletcher Sharpe and Jack Hilliar were part of a 41-player Junior Blues squad put through their paces by NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler at a two-day camp on the weekend.
It capped off a huge year for the two youngsters who have played in the Newcastle Knights junior program.
Hilliar played with the Knights Harold Matthews' team and in May played for City in the annual City v Country match.
Sharpe started the season in the SG Ball competition and finished it with a try in the Knights' golden point loss to Penrith in the Jersey Flegg grand final.
He also made his first grade debut for Cessnock, scoring two tries in the Goannas 28-4 win against The Entrance in round eight.
The two-day camp, also involving Assistant Origin coach Paul McGregor, and former NSW Origin captain Boyd Cordner, encompassed on-field training, gym work, recovery in addition to sessions on life skills like mental focus, leadership, nutrition and hydration.
