The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock's Fletcher Sharpe and Jack Hilliar chosen for Junior Blues camp

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 23 2022 - 1:42pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goannas junior Fletcher Sharpe played SG Ball and Jersey Flegg for the Newcastle Knights in 2022. Picture: Bryden Sharp/NSWRL

Cessnock Goannas juniors Fletcher Sharpe and Jack Hilliar were part of a 41-player Junior Blues squad put through their paces by NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler at a two-day camp on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.